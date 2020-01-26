ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.19. ProAssurance reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 870.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

