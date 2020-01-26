PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Trading 0.5% Higher

PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.35, approximately 172,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 106,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment and mining, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; general insurance; and various banking products and services.

