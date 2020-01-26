PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.63, but opened at $85.07. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PTC shares last traded at $86.78, with a volume of 37,405 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTC. ValuEngine raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in PTC by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 951,754 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $61,703,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $43,293,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 523,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.