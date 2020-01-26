Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $130.52 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

