Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEX in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.14.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

WEX opened at $230.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in WEX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in WEX by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

