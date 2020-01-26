Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.19.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

