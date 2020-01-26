Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

TXN stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day moving average is $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

