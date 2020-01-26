Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Cut by Beacon Securities

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anaconda Mining in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Shares of Anaconda Mining stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and a PE ratio of 107.50. Anaconda Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million for the quarter.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

