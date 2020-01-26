Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Cut by Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $19.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.84 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$325.00 to C$365.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$322.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$320.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$342.30.

CP opened at C$343.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$335.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$313.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$259.99 and a 12-month high of C$349.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Redeker sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$295.42, for a total value of C$1,802,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at C$233,680.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

