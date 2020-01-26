Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Corp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.24). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNX. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CNX Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CNX Resources by 27.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

