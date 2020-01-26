Qudian (NYSE:QD) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $4.03 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QD. CICC Research downgraded Qudian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Qudian from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qudian from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura cut their price objective on Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Qudian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of QD opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Qudian has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $993.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qudian will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the third quarter worth $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

