Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RGA opened at $155.21 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $139.83 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.62.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. Insiders have sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

