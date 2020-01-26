Reviewing BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Cirrus Logic (OTCMKTS:CRUS)

BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industrs 19.73% 21.64% 9.63% Cirrus Logic 9.81% 13.04% 10.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industrs and Cirrus Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industrs $620.33 million 5.54 $160.92 million N/A N/A Cirrus Logic $1.19 billion 4.06 $89.99 million $2.05 40.58

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cirrus Logic.

Volatility & Risk

BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for BE Semiconductor Industrs and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industrs 0 0 0 0 N/A Cirrus Logic 1 5 3 0 2.22

Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential downside of 25.77%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industrs.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats BE Semiconductor Industrs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BE Semiconductor Industrs Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

