Reviewing Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) & JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NASDAQ:JPM)

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D&D Bancorp $44.53 million 5.15 $11.01 million N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 2.93 $36.43 billion $10.48 12.71

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D&D Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D&D Bancorp 25.29% 11.78% 1.18% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 25.49% 15.19% 1.31%

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fidelity D&D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D&D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity D&D Bancorp and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 13 7 0 2.29

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus target price of $135.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.05%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Fidelity D&D Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Fidelity D&D Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

