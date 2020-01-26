Reviewing Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and salesforce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 23.99% 38.52% 9.04% salesforce.com 4.64% 5.37% 3.01%

Volatility & Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, salesforce.com has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.7% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paycom Software and salesforce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 8 7 0 2.47 salesforce.com 0 3 37 2 2.98

Paycom Software currently has a consensus price target of $246.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.70%. salesforce.com has a consensus price target of $194.65, suggesting a potential upside of 6.88%. Given salesforce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe salesforce.com is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and salesforce.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $566.34 million 32.46 $137.06 million $2.18 144.41 salesforce.com $13.28 billion 12.16 $1.11 billion $1.45 125.59

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than Paycom Software. salesforce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

salesforce.com beats Paycom Software on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, garnishment management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning and course content. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Lightning Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Salesforce Customer 360, which enables companies to connect customer data across the various offerings for financial services, healthcare, and government. Additionally, the company offers consulting and implementation services; training services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

