Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

