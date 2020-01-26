Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

