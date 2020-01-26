Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

