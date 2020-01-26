Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $265,491.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,597,315 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $130.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.61 and a beta of 1.59. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

