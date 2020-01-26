SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.07, approximately 33,278 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 66,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

About SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags, as well as travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SAMSONITE INTL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAMSONITE INTL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.