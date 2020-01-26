Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €100.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €96.81 ($112.57).

Shares of SAN opened at €89.11 ($103.62) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €89.54 and its 200-day moving average is €82.16. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

