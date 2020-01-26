Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 59,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 296,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

