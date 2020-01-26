SDI (ASX:SDI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.84 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.85 ($0.60), 56,596 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.86 ($0.61).

The company has a market cap of $101.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.85.

About SDI (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.