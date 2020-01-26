Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,605.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,605 ($34.27) and last traded at GBX 2,605 ($34.27), with a volume of 20391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,561 ($33.69).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVT. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,191.60 ($28.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,481.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,220.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 40.03 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

