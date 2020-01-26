Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.18 ($147.88).

Siemens stock opened at €117.92 ($137.12) on Wednesday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a one year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.58.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

