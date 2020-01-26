Silgan (SLGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Silgan to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $31.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. Silgan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

