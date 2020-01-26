Solid State (LON:SOLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $685.00

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 685 ($9.01) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.88), with a volume of 8097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 670 ($8.81).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 621.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 506.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 million and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Solid State’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Gary Marsh sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.35), for a total value of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

