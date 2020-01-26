Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Share Price

Media stories about Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telson Mining earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CVE TSN opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. Telson Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.42.

Telson Mining Company Profile

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

