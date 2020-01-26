Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$46.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$34.04 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$29.99 and a 12-month high of C$46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$845.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.