Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $161.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

