Stifel Nicolaus Lowers SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $10.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSW. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:SSW opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

