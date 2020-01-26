Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.69.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,954 shares of company stock worth $8,300,037. 47.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

