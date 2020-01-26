Strongco (TSE:SQP) Trading Up 73.3%

Strongco Corp (TSE:SQP)’s stock price was up 73.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.12, approximately 944,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 956% from the average daily volume of 89,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Strongco in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 830.32.

Strongco (TSE:SQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$98.00 million for the quarter.

Strongco Company Profile (TSE:SQP)

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, and pipe layers; and used equipment.

