Strs Ohio Acquires 2,699 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of McKesson worth $29,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 165.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $152.62 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

