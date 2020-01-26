Strs Ohio Has $27.55 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.79% of BankUnited worth $27,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 833.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after buying an additional 2,707,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BankUnited by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $27,798,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BankUnited by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.