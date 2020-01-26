Strs Ohio Has $31.32 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 252.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137,694 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.33% of Nordson worth $31,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after buying an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 673,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 32.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $170.98 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $173.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.95 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,722.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,512 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

