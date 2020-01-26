Strs Ohio Has $31.60 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,958 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $31,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.28.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

