Strs Ohio Sells 12,150 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $198.01 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.91 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day moving average of $194.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

