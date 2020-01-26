Strs Ohio Sells 14,176 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $28,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.