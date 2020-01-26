Strs Ohio Sells 16,243 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $578,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

