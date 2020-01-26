Strs Ohio Sells 22,308 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,308 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $32,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

AEP opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

