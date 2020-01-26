Strs Ohio Sells 65,743 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65,743 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $123,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 34,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $177.41 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.