Strs Ohio Sells 7,413 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Kimberly Clark worth $30,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average of $137.04. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 12,755.36% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.