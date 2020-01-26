Strs Ohio Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 162,285 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $158,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 885,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

