Stryker (SYK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect Stryker to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its Q4 guidance at $2.43 to $2.48 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SYK opened at $214.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 1-year low of $160.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.16.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

