Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 2,768 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KeyCorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,583,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 403,917 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.34.

In other news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $3,214,874.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $465,987.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

