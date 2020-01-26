Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 589 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,018,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,909 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,283,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,859,000 after purchasing an additional 264,400 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

