Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 706 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCL opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

