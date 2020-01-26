Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 32,495 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,756,000. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,195,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,059,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,369,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $37.00 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.