Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 204.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.